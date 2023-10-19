World Sight Day: Lagos Residents Benefit From Blindness Prevention Programme

Over 650,000 people who are residents of Lagos State have benefited from free eye screening, care and management, including, free eye surgeries, eye glasses and eye medications under the auspices of Lagos State Government’s Blindness Prevention Programme, since inception of the programme in year 2001.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye disclosed this recently during a free eye screening programme organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Health for members of some professional associations, including, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) and Nigerian Union of Agricultural and Allied Employees (NUAAE), as part of activities to commemorate Y2023 World Sight Day in Lagos State.

Ogboye who spoke at the Secretariat of the Lagos Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Alausa-Ikeja, while presenting free eye glasses to some journalists, who are the latest set of beneficiaries of the State Blindness Prevention Programme, explained that the programme was initiated by the Lagos State Government as part of efforts to prevent, reduce and reverse the burden and prevalence of avoidable blindness in Lagos State.

He explained that the latest free eye screening and eye health education exercise organised for members of NUJ, NUT, and NUAAE as part activities for the Y2023 World Sight Day was targeted at screening members of the professional associations and workers for refractive errors, eye allergies and educate them on how they can take good care of their eyes to maintain their status as productive members of the society.

The Permanent Secretary added that the State Government has provided free eye glasses to correct refractive errors for workers who require it, stressing that those screened and detected to have complicated eye conditions, would be referred for further care and management at any of the Government’s General Hospitals.