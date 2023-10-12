World Sight Day: Eye Health Should Be Accessible To All – Sightsavers

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark this year’s World Sight Day, an international development organisation, Sightsavers, said it was crucial for all stakeholders to make eye health inclusive and accessible to all.

In an official statement issued on Thursday by Sightsavers Communication Officer, Joy Tarbo, the experts said that the call became necessary, because the available statistics, revealed that about 1.1 billion people globally have an untreated or preventable visual impairment and that in 2020, about 24 million people in Nigeria have vision loss, with only 3 ophthalmologists per million people, were worrisome.

According to them, “This is lower than the World Health Organization’s minimum recommendation of 4 ophthalmologists per million.

Women account for more than half of blindness and visual impairment across the world. Compared to people without disabilities, people with disabilities are also three times less likely to get the healthcare they need”

Country Director at Sightsavers, Dr Sunday Isiyaku, noted that “Eye health should be equally available to everyone, no one should be disadvantaged because of where they live, their gender, health, or background. But currently, it is inaccessible for some sectors of society and even a luxury for those in urban areas.”

“This needs to change. When we tackle these issues, children can learn, and adults can earn. Eye health equals a ripple effect on the lives of individuals, families, and communities, helping nations to thrive and reducing poverty and inequality.”

Also Speaking, Dr. Selben Penzin, Senior Program Manager – Eye Health at Sightsavers said “We are already working with the government and other partners to improve eye health services and we commend their efforts.

” But more needs to be done to ensure eye health is represented in health planning, resourcing, and funding. Including people with disabilities, women, and other marginalised groups, community outreach, and a geographically spread workforce, will help reduce disparity of access.”