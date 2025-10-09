World Sight Day: Expert Proffers Solutions To Prevent Blindness

A university don and professor of optometry, Emmanuel Esenwah, has identified health promotion and advocacy, regular eye checks, and healthy lifestyle choices as key factors in halting the rising cases of vision impairment and preventing blindness.

Delivering the keynote address at the 2025 World Sight Day Symposium themed “Prioritizing Eye Health: A Collective Approach” in Umuahia, Prof. Esenwah described the global statistics on eye health as “frightening” and called for urgent, coordinated action by individuals and governments.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), revealed that 2.2 billion people worldwide suffer from some form of visual impairment, with 1 billion cases preventable if detected and treated early. He warned that the figure could rise by 1.4 billion by 2030 if countries fail to adopt integrated approaches to eye care.

He emphasized the need for early detection of glaucoma, noting that delayed diagnosis often leads to irreversible blindness, especially among people with a family history of the disease, diabetes, or poor lifestyle habits.

Prof. Esenwah commended Governor Alex Otti for improving eye care services in Abia State through well-equipped tertiary and primary health centers, which he said have made eye care accessible and affordable to rural dwellers. He also urged the government to introduce free eye care programs for school children and the elderly.

Earlier, the Administrator of the Abia State Eye Health Management Bureau (AEHMB), Dr. Betty Emeka-Obasi, outlined the agency’s achievements since its establishment one year ago. She disclosed that AEHMB had upgraded the tertiary eye clinic at the Abia State Specialist Hospital, Umuahia, and established three new centers at the General Hospital Amachara, Sustainable Development Hospital Ugwunagbo, and Aba General Hospital.

“These four functional public eye health centers have collectively served over 15,000 patients, delivering compassionate and quality care,” she said.

Dr. Obasi added that, in partnership with the Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) and the NNPC Foundation, the bureau has provided 11,000 free screenings and performed 2,000 surgeries across the state.

However, she expressed concern that only 15% of rural residents access annual screenings, while a 12% gender care gap still limits women’s access to eye care due to cultural and economic barriers. She also warned that rising quackery in the sector threatens public safety.

“Despite these challenges, AEHMB continues to leverage events like World Sight Day 2025 to boost awareness, promote screenings, and drive public enlightenment,” Obasi said.

She further revealed plans to expand clinic networks, launch a school-based eye health programme targeting 500,000 students and teachers, and establish a low-vision care unit to support the visually impaired.

The symposium ended with an interactive session, where traditional rulers pledged to help spread awareness on eye health within their communities.