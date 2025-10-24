World Sight Day: Dufil Prima Advocates Greater Inclusion Of Visually Impaired

As part of its longstanding dedication to social impact and community well-being, Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Indomie Instant Noodles, has reaffirmed its commitment to disability inclusion by partnering with the Resource Centre for the Blind to mark World Sight Day and White Cane & Safety Day 2025 with a special community outreach in Lagos.

Held at the AmuwoOdofin Local Government Secretariat, the event carried the theme: “Eye Care Everywhere” and brought together medical professionals, advocates for the visually impaired, local leaders, and members of the public for a day of advocacy, free health screenings, and empowerment activities.

In alignment with this year’s global focus on access to vision care, the outreach offered free eye tests, distribution of medicated glasses, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, and essential medications.

Representing Dufil Prima Foods, Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, reiterated the company’s broader mission, saying: “We are deeply committed to nourishing lives in every sense.

Disability inclusion is not a one-time event, it’s a mindset. Partnering with the Resource Centre for the Blind helps us extend our impact beyond nutrition, into advocacy, empowerment, and equality.”