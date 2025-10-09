World Sight Day 2025: Vision Impairment Major Global Public Health Concern – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern that vision impairment remains a major global public health challenge, warning that the prevalence of visual disorders could rise sharply without coordinated and targeted interventions.

The WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Yakub Janabi, stated this in a message to mark the 2025 World Sight Day, observed annually on October 9, in a statement made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, Benue State.

Dr. Janabi explained that World Sight Day aims to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining healthy vision, emphasizing that good eyesight significantly improves overall well-being, academic achievement, job opportunities, and economic productivity.

He noted that while concerted efforts have reduced vision loss caused by vitamin A deficiency, onchocerciasis, and trachoma, new challenges have emerged. These, he said, include aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, poor awareness of eye health practices, environmental factors, and an upsurge in noncommunicable diseases, all of which contribute to an increase in preventable vision impairment and blindness, particularly from refractive errors and cataracts.

“This complicates the already existing health system challenges,” he said.

To address these issues, Dr. Janabi highlighted key global initiatives such as Vision 2020: The Right to Sight, which sought to eliminate avoidable blindness through sustainable and cost-effective cataract services.

He recalled that in 2021, the World Health Assembly adopted Decision WHA74(12), urging governments to implement integrated people-centred eye care with measurable global targets to be achieved by 2030, including a 40-percentage-point increase in effective refractive error coverage and a 30-percentage-point increase in cataract surgery coverage.

Dr. Janabi also referenced the SPECS 2030 Initiative, launched by WHO in June 2024, which envisions that by 2030, everyone needing refractive error services will have access to quality, affordable, and people-centred care.

“The initiative focuses on strengthening service delivery, expanding the eye health workforce, increasing public awareness, reducing the cost of refractive services, and enhancing surveillance systems to meet global coverage targets,” he explained.

According to him, eight countries in the WHO African Region have already begun implementing the SPECS 2030 framework, with some developing work plans and engaging stakeholders, while others are still in the planning phase.

Despite these efforts, the WHO Regional Director acknowledged persistent gaps in the region.

He revealed that as of 2021, only 32% of African countries had developed a national policy document on vision loss and blindness — a reflection of the broader lack of prioritization and resource allocation for eye health.

Current service coverage levels, he said, also highlight the scale of unmet needs.

“Effective coverage for cataract surgery in the Region stands at just 26%, meaning only one in four people who need cataract surgery have undergone the procedure with a good visual outcome. Similarly, effective refractive error coverage is only 30%, meaning one in three people who need vision correction with eyeglasses have been successfully treated to achieve good vision,” he noted.

Dr. Janabi stressed the need for stronger health system integration, greater investment, and targeted strategies to improve access to quality eye care services.

He urged policymakers to leverage World Sight Day and other global platforms to promote early detection and raise awareness, calling on countries to develop national strategies aligned with WHO guidance, integrate sensory care and assistive technologies into health packages, and expand training for the eye health workforce.

He also encouraged governments to adopt digital innovations such as WHO Eyes, a free smartphone application that supports vision assessment and data collection to strengthen eye health surveillance and policy development.

Dr. Janabi concluded that the 2025 World Sight Day observance should motivate individuals to adopt preventive habits, including regular eye examinations and timely medical attention to safeguard their vision and prevent avoidable blindness.