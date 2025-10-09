World Sight Day 2025: Loveworld Medicaid Impacts Over 18,000 Lives

Loveworld Medicaid celebrated World Sight Day 2025 by highlighting the success of its V.I.S.I.O.N. 10,000 Free Eye Surgeries Initiative, which has provided life-changing eye care to over 18,000 beneficiaries across Africa and Asia.

At a press conference held at the Marriott Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, the Assistant Director of Loveworld Medicaid, Dr. Olajumoke Ola-Akisanya, described the initiative as “a bold step toward eliminating avoidable blindness and ensuring that no one is left in the dark because they cannot afford care.”

World Sight Day, observed annually on the second Thursday of October, seeks to raise awareness of the importance of vision and eye health.

Since its launch in May 2024, the V.I.S.I.O.N. 10,000 initiative, an arm of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International (COFI) has delivered 725 successful eye surgeries, distributed 8,507 prescription glasses, and provided 8,069 individuals with essential medications for various eye conditions. Thousands more have benefited from diagnostic screenings and consultations in underserved communities across Nigeria, including Lagos, Ogun, Delta, Edo, Rivers, and Abuja, as well as international locations such as Mumbai, India.

“In Nigeria alone, where over 24 million people live with vision loss and 1.3 million are blind, these interventions mean more than medical statistics, they mean restored dreams, renewed independence, and dignity regained,” Ola-Akisanya said.

Highlighting personal stories behind the numbers, she shared the journeys of Favour, a 13-year-old girl who overcame bullying after a cataract surgery; Adekunle, an analyst who regained sight after battling glaucoma; and Elizabeth Solomon, who saw her children’s faces again after a decade of blindness. Godwin, another beneficiary, described his first moments after surgery: “The world was vibrant and clear, a profound sense of liberation.”

“These are not numbers,” Ola-Akisanya emphasized, “they are stories of triumph, children who can now read, artisans who can now work, and families who can now see their loved ones again.”

The V.I.S.I.O.N. 10,000 initiative operates under the broader MEDICAID framework, which also provides medicines, medical equipment, telemedicine solutions, community clinics, health insurance for indigent families, and emergency response missions.

Pastor Bismark Akintoye Johnson, representing the Head of Humanitarian Affairs & Diplomacy at COFI, commended the milestone as “a testimony of impact and the tangible expression of divine love in motion,” reflecting the vision of Rev. Dr. Chris Oyakhilome.

Through partnerships with global sponsors, healthcare professionals, and volunteers, Loveworld Medicaid has reached over three million people worldwide through its medical missions and health programs.

“Every act of kindness is a seed of transformation,” Pastor Johnson added. “When you invest in sight, you’re not just changing one life, you’re impacting generations.”

As World Sight Day 2025 shines a global spotlight on eye health, Loveworld Medicaid’s initiative stands as a powerful example of how compassion, collaboration, and innovation can bring light to those once trapped in darkness.