World Savings Day: Polaris Bank Champions Financial Literacy For Students

Polaris Bank has concluded its nationwide financial literacy initiative with an impactful session at the Government Day Secondary School, Pantami, Gombe State, marking the culmination of its activities to commemorate World Savings Day 2024.

According to a press release, the programme, which is aimed at promoting a savings culture and financial responsibility among young Nigerians, saw the Bank’s team reaching out to schools across all the 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The financial literacy programme focused on equipping students with knowledge about savings and personal finance. The final session, held on November 14, 2024, featured interactive discussions and practical lessons designed to inspire the next generation to adopt prudent financial habits early in life,” the statement said.

Representing the MD/ CEO, Mr Kayode Lawal, the Group Head, North East, Aliyu Baba Adamu highlighted the significance of financial literacy in building a more informed and financially responsible society.

“Through this programme, we aim to empower young Nigerians with the knowledge and skills needed to make sound financial decisions.

Our commitment is to bridge the financial literacy gap and support Nigeria’s journey toward financial inclusion, economic growth and sustainability,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Saje Daudu, Principal of Government Day Secondary School, praised Polaris Bank’s efforts, stating: “This initiative has given our students invaluable insights into the importance of savings and financial discipline.

We are deeply grateful to Polaris Bank for investing in the financial education of our youth and shaping their future positively.” The initiative, which began on October 28, 2024, engaged thousands of students nationwide, emphasising the role of education in driving financial inclusion.

