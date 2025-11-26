New Telegraph

November 26, 2025
World Savings Day: FBNQuest Merchant Bank Champions Financial Literacy

FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to shaping a financially empowered generation by extending its financial literacy campaign to King’s College, Lagos.

According to a press release, the initiative, held in commemoration of World Savings Day 2025, equipped students with practical knowledge on financial independence and long-term wealth creation.

“The programme, championed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as part of its national financial enlightenment mandate, underscores the critical role of financial institutions in fostering a culture of savings and prudent financial habits among young Nigerians,” the statement said.

Speaking on the theme “Beyond Savings – Building Financial Resilience,” Afolabi Olorode, Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited, emphasized that financial literacy is fundamental to sustainable economic empowerment and urged students to embrace disciplined financial habits early.

He reaffirmed that FBNQuest remains committed to supporting initiatives that build a financially astute generation capable of driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

He added that the bank’s participation in World Savings Day aligns with its broader Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability (CR&S) agenda, which prioritizes financial inclusion, literacy, and empowerment across all demographics.

The interactive session saw students actively engage with questions on budgeting, managing allowances, and making informed financial decisions— demonstrating the growing interest in financial education among young Nigerians.

