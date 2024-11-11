World Savings Day: 9PSB Promotes Financial Literacy Among Student

Share

9Payment Service Bank (9PSB) observed World Savings Day 2024 by conducting a financial literacy and mentorship programme for students at Fountain Heights Secondary School in Surulere, Lagos, according to a press release.

The statement said that the initiative, which aligns with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) directive for all financial institutions to implement financial literacy programmes aimed at students, youth, and the public, was targeted at instilling a culture of financial discipline, savings, and prudent money management practices among Nigerians.

At the event, Tolani Jemi-Alade, Chief of Business Planning, Operations, and Resources at 9PSB, addressed the students, underscoring the importance of cultivating positive financial habits, particularly considering economic uncertainties.

She stressed the need for young individuals to integrate into the formal financial system, stating, “we encourage every young person with a regular income to open a bank account as an essential step towards financial independence and savings for future needs.

Money is necessary for day-to-day transactions and to manage unforeseen circumstances. Early planning is crucial, as these needs are inevitable.”

Tolani further highlighted the significance of World Savings Day, as championed by CBN, which aims to raise awareness of financial literacy and promote a culture of saving, particularly among students and youth.

She emphasized the importance of understanding and leveraging formal financial services for long-term financial security. Oladimeji Saka, Lead for Retail Banking and Customer Acquisition at 9PSB, echoed these sentiments, noting that financial literacy should begin at an early age.

He advised that parents play an instrumental role in guiding their children through transitional stages to adulthood, equipping them with the necessary financial knowledge to manage their finances responsibly.

In his remarks, the Vice Principal, Academics, Mr. Romanus Emegwakor, who represented the Principal of Fountain Heights Secondary School, expressed his gratitude to 9PSB for their commitment to empowering students with financial knowledge.

“We are extremely appreciative of 9PSB for this invaluable financial literacy programme. It is crucial for our students to understand the significance of financial discipline, and we believe this initiative will help them develop the necessary skills to make informed financial decisions in the future,” he said.

