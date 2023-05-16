New Telegraph

May 17, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World Record: Gbajabiamila…

World Record: Gbajabiamila Celebrates Hilda Baci’s Tenacity

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila congratulated Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci for her record-breaking 100-hour cooking marathon on Monday.

According to the speaker, the feat could not have been possible but for the tenacity and the Nigerian can-do spirit that shone through her.

Saying that Nigerians are very proud of her accomplishment, Gbajabiamila noted that besides placing Nigeria on the global map of resilience, Ms Baci has, through her sheer determination and resilience, inspired millions of youth around the world toward the fulfilment of their dreams.

While wishing her more success in her chosen endeavours, Gbajabiamila expressed appreciation to everyone that contributed to the success story of Hilda Baci, which everyone is celebrating today.

Post Views: 43

Read Previous

Gov Emmanuel Rues Destruction Of Multi-Million Dollar Coconut Plantation By Youths
Read Next

Renovation Of National Assembly Complex Gulps Over N19bn – FCDA 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023