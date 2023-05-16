World Record: Gbajabiamila Celebrates Hilda Baci’s Tenacity

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila congratulated Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci for her record-breaking 100-hour cooking marathon on Monday.

According to the speaker, the feat could not have been possible but for the tenacity and the Nigerian can-do spirit that shone through her.

Saying that Nigerians are very proud of her accomplishment, Gbajabiamila noted that besides placing Nigeria on the global map of resilience, Ms Baci has, through her sheer determination and resilience, inspired millions of youth around the world toward the fulfilment of their dreams.

While wishing her more success in her chosen endeavours, Gbajabiamila expressed appreciation to everyone that contributed to the success story of Hilda Baci, which everyone is celebrating today.