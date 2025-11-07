World Radiology Day: Radiologists, Industry Leaders to Converge on Lagos

As the world prepares to mark World Radiology Day on November 8, the Lagos State Chapter of the Association of Radiologists in Nigeria (ARIN) in partnership with PPC Limited, Nigeria’s leading engineering and infrastructure development company is set to hold its chapter meeting today, at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), bringing together radiologists, medical physicists, and healthcare technology stakeholders to discuss ways to improve diagnostic imaging services across Nigeria.

The meeting, which coincides with global commemorations recognizing the pivotal role of radiology in modern medicine, is expected to feature discussions on new imaging technologies, local challenges in radiodiagnosis, and collaborative approaches to strengthening diagnostic capacity in hospitals nationwide. Head of Diagnostics Services at PPC Limited, Dr. Emmanuel Iyere, strengthening radiology infrastructure remains essential to improving patient outcomes and early disease detection.

He said: “The importance of accurate and timely diagnosis cannot be overstated. “As we commemorate World Radiology Day, we must prioritize the quality, reliability, and sustainability of diagnostic systems across Nigeria. Better imaging means better care.

“PPC company has supported several projects focused on medical imaging equipment deployment, maintenance, and training, underscoring its commitment to advancing diagnostic capacity nationwide.”