World Radiography Day: Association Seeks Collaboration To Advance Radiography Practice

The Association of Radiographers of Nigeria (ARN), Lagos State Branch, has called for stronger collaboration and innovation to advance radiography practice and enhance healthcare delivery across the country.

Chairman of the association, Mrs. Mary Olayinka, made the call during a lecture organised to mark the 2025 World Radiography Day (WRD) on Saturday in Lagos. The global event, themed “Empowering Healthcare Through Imaging Excellence,” is celebrated annually on November 8 to commemorate the discovery of X-rays and raise awareness about radiation practice.

Olayinka said the theme underscores the critical role of radiography in improving global health outcomes, noting that imaging “illuminates what the human eye cannot see,” thereby empowering physicians, supporting surgeons, and comforting patients.

She urged radiographers to uphold ethics and professionalism, stressing the need for continuous learning, mentorship, and stronger collaboration among public and private practitioners, educators, and policymakers.

“Let us work together to build stronger collaboration that will advance radiography practice not just in Lagos State, but across Nigeria and Africa at large,” Olayinka said.

Delivering the keynote address, Clinical Radiographer Dr. Humphrey Ugwu encouraged practitioners to embrace digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to improve healthcare delivery. He said AI enhances productivity, efficiency, and precision while reducing risks, costs, and workload.

“The world is evolving; AI and digitalisation not only improve clinical outcomes, but also create room for greater efficiency,” Ugwu stated.

A Specialist Radiographer, Dr. Robert Akhigbe, in his presentation titled “Patient-Centred Imaging: Advancing Safety, Trust, and Collaborative Care,” emphasised that patient safety should always be the priority when administering ionising radiation.

Similarly, Mr. Victor Okon, a Radiation Therapist from Medserve, LUTH Cancer Centre, delivered a lecture on “Bridging the Cancer Care Gap: Enhancing Access, Precision, and Innovation in Radiotherapy.” He decried global disparities in cancer outcomes and called for public–private partnerships to expand radiotherapy access and integrate innovation such as AI and “green oncology” practices.

Also speaking, Mrs. Elizabeth Balogun, Regional Director for Africa at the International Society of Radiographers and Radiological Technologists (ISRRT), discussed the organisation’s contributions to advancing radiography education, research, and global collaboration.

The event featured award presentations to individuals for their contributions to the growth of radiography, as well as a panel session where experts discussed strategies to advance the profession.

As part of activities marking the 2025 World Radiography Day, the association also held a medical outreach at Sabo Market, Yaba, Lagos, where over 100 people benefited from free chest X-ray tuberculosis (TB) screening.