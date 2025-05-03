World Press Freedom Day: NUJ FCT Advocates Ethical Use Of AI

Share

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, on Friday joined media professionals across the globe to commemorate the 2025 World Press Freedom Day with a strong call for the ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in journalism.

Speaking in Abuja, the Chairperson of the NUJ FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, emphasized the importance of embracing the evolving digital media landscape while upholding the core values of press freedom and journalistic integrity.

2025 theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” highlights both the transformative power of AI and the ethical challenges it poses in the newsroom.

“Artificial Intelligence is redefining how we produce and consume news,” Ike noted.

“While it offers tools for more efficient content creation, improved audience engagement, and robust fact-checking, it also raises serious questions around authorship, bias, accountability, and the threat of automated censorship.”

She urged journalists to remain rooted in their local contexts, even as they adapt to emerging global technologies.

Ike cautioned that increasing reliance on AI tools must not erode journalistic standards or compromise press freedom.

While acknowledging efforts by government agencies, civil society groups, and international partners to promote media freedom, journalist safety, and access to information, the NUJ Chair stressed that more concerted actions are needed to guarantee a truly free and independent press in Nigeria.

Reaffirming the union’s commitment to ethical journalism and digital literacy, Ike stated that the NUJ FCT Council is ready to engage policymakers to ensure AI adoption in journalism aligns with democratic values and serves the public interest.

“In this brave new world, collaboration among journalists, technologists, regulators, and citizens is essential to ensure that artificial intelligence becomes a tool for inclusion and progress—not manipulation or exclusion,” she said.

Comrade Ike concluded by urging journalists to recommit to the enduring principles of truth, fairness, and courage, adding that while technology may evolve, the mission of journalism—to inform, enlighten, and serve the public—remains constant.

World Press Freedom Day is celebrated annually on May 3 to reaffirm the importance of press freedom and to remind governments of their responsibility to uphold the right to freedom of expression.

