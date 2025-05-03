World Press Freedom Day: IPI Nigeria Seeks Protection Of Journalists, Fair Remuneration

Share

In commemoration of the 2025 World Press Freedom Day, the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) has called on federal and state governments as well as security agencies, to allow journalists do their job, provide adequate protection for them

A statement signed by the Chairman Advocacy Committee, IPI Nigeria, Tobi Soniyi and the Secretary, Advocacy Committee yesterday, also asked security agencies to stop the harassment and intimidation of journalists using the Cybercrimes Act.

The statement reads: “As we celebrate World Press Freedom Day, the Nigerian National Committee of the International Press Institute (IPI Nigeria) joins journalists in Nigeria and worldwide in commemorating this important occasion. We urge our colleagues to reaffirm their commitment to professional journalism.

“We call on the federal and state governments, as well as their agencies, to uphold press freedom by removing all obstacles to journalism practice in Nigeria.

“Specifically, we urge security agencies to refrain from using the Cybercrimes Act to intimidate and harass journalists. Instead, they should protect journalists and press freedom, as a thriving press is essential for a better society.”

IPI Nigeria also called on media owners to provide fair remuneration, as unpaid salaries and poor pay threaten press freedom.”

“We commend journalists, who continue to work professionally despite threats and challenges.”

“IPI Nigeria remains committed to defending media freedom and supporting independent journalism wherever it is threatened,” the statement added.

May 3rd of every year marks a global celebration of press freedom principles, assessing media freedom worldwide, and honoring journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

