World Press Freedom: Ajadi Urges Govts To Uphold Freedom Of Expression

A stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the South West, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has used the occasion of this year’s World Press Freedom Day to praise Nigerian journalists for their doggedness, courage and perseverance in performing the watchdog role in the society despite many hindrances and inconveniences.

Latching on the theme for this year World Press Freedom Day: “Reporting in the Brave New World – The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media”, Ajadi in a statement he issued and signed to commemorate this year’s celebration, said Nigerian journalists over the years have been bold and courageous, saying if not for their perseverance and selfless services, Nigeria would not have been able to attain the current democracy.

He called on governments at all levels to always allow freedom of expression and freedom of the press, for journalists to perform their primary role of speaking for the voiceless without any hindrance.

