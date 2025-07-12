World Population Day: Ajadi Urges Regular Census For Nat’l Devt

As the world marked World Population Day on Friday, a South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has urged the Federal Government to conduct regular national census exercises to ensure accurate data for development planning.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Ajadi described World Population Day as a timely reminder to address population-related issues and strive toward a sustainable future. He noted that the United Nations General Assembly, in December 1990, designated the annual observance to raise awareness about the connection between population dynamics, environmental sustainability, and development.

Ajadi lamented that Nigeria last conducted a population census in 2006 and has since relied on assumptions and projections in determining its population size.

“It is sad that the last time the country had a well-accepted Population Census was in 2006. That census put Nigeria’s population at 140,431,790. Almost two decades later, nobody can say precisely what our population is. What we have been relying on is guesswork,” he said.

He added that the absence of accurate data has led to misguided development plans at all levels of government, hindering progress and growth.

“No nation plans its development programmes without adequate data. Little wonder our governments have been planning blindly. Adequate data is the foundation of meaningful development,” he stated.

Ajadi called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to prioritize data-driven planning and take immediate steps toward conducting a new, comprehensive census.

“This is a challenge for the current administration. We cannot continue to do things the same way and expect different results. The time to act is now. Census is not a luxury; it is a necessity,” he emphasized.

He urged the government to treat the matter with urgency, stressing that accurate population data is essential for effective service delivery, economic planning, infrastructure development, and equitable resource distribution.