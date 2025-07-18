World Population Day 2025: Lagos, UN Urge More Investment In Youth Empowerment

The Lagos State Government, in partnership with some development agencies, has renewed its call for greater investment in youth empowerment as part of activities marking the 2025 World Population Day (WPD), celebrated annually on July 11.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mrs. Olayinka Ojo made the call at

a commemoration event hosted by the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Alausa CBD, with the global theme: “Empowering Young People to Create the Families They Want in a Fair and Hopeful World”.

Delivering the keynote address, the Permanent Secretary said the theme underscores the need to support young people in realising their reproductive goals and economic aspirations, while describing young people as critical drivers of innovation, productivity, and sustainable development.

“Youths bring fresh ideas, energy, and creativity to nation-building,” she noted. “A youthful population offers the potential for a demographic dividend that can accelerate economic growth – if properly harnessed.” She stated

Ojo, represented by the Director of the Development Partners Department, Mr. Mobolaji Onimole, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision in expanding the T.H.E.M.E.S development agenda to T.H.E.M.E.S Plus incorporating youth inclusion, gender equality, and social development – principles well aligned with the 2025 WPD theme.

Speaking on behalf of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ms. Abigail Msemburi, Head of the Lagos Office and Programme Coordinator, highlighted declining global fertility rates and the socio-economic barriers preventing young people from starting families.

“The real fertility crisis is not about choosing careers over family,” she said. “It’s about millions of young people – especially from lower-income backgrounds – being unable to create the families they want due to economic hardship, inadequate healthcare, and societal pressure.”

She advocated increased investment in comprehensive sexuality education, youth employment, affordable childcare, and family-friendly policies, while applauding Lagos State’s commitment to youth-focused policies. “The youth make up nearly half of Lagos’ population,” Msemburi added. “They must be heard, empowered, and supported to shape the future they envision.”

Former UNFPA Head in Lagos, Dr. Omosehin Omolaso expanded the discussion, citing the rising influence of global issues – like climate change, economic insecurity, and changing social norms – on young people’s decisions about marriage and parenthood.

“Young adults are redefining relationships, prioritising personal growth, education, and stability,” he explained. “Recent data shows that 1 in 5 say global instability affects their willingness to have children, while 39% cite financial strain as a key factor.”

He emphasised the need for inclusive policies that promote access to reproductive healthcare, affordable housing, and mentorship, critical tools in supporting young people’s ability to envision and build meaningful family lives.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres (quoted in the presentation) called on global leaders to invest in systems that protect young people’s rights and enable them to shape their futures in a just, peaceful, and hopeful world.

Mr. Bamidele Sadiku, Lagos State Director of the National Population Commission (NPC), urged young people to complement academic qualifications with practical skills that enhance employability and drive economic inclusion.

Other key stakeholders – including UNFPA, the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) Lagos Chapter, and Lagos Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP) – jointly emphasised the importance of access to quality education, healthcare, reproductive rights, and employment opportunities as foundational to building a resilient, inclusive future.