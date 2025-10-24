World Polio Day: UNICEF, Sokoto Govt Vaccinate 1.5m Children

Mr Michael Juma, UNICEF Chief of Field Office for Sokoto, Kebbi, and Zamfara States, has said the agency has made “Tremendous progress” in immunisation coverage but must ensure “no child is left behind.”

“We’ve just completed an integrated polio, measles, rubella, and HPV campaign, reaching about 5.3 million children across the three states — that’s a remarkable 120 per cent coverage,” Juma said.

However, the Sokoto State Government has announced that it has vaccinated over 1.5 million children in its latest immunisation exercise, surpassing its original target of 1.4 million.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Faruk Umar Abubakar, disclosed this during the World Polio Day ceremony, themed “A Future for Every Child: Let’s End Polio Together.”

Dr. Abubakar attributed the achievement to collective dedication and commitment by health workers, traditional rulers, and development partners.

He commended frontline health workers, community mobilizers, and partner organisations, including UNICEF, WHO, CDC, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, for their role in sustaining public confidence and expanding immunisation coverage.

While celebrating the success, the Commissioner noted that a few local government areas fell below the 90% coverage benchmark and assured that targeted vaccination efforts would be implemented to reach every settlement.

He highlighted ongoing interventions, including deploying health workers to primary health centres and integrating vaccination with maternal and child health services.

UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Michael Juma, commended the state’s performance, describing it as “a remarkable example of political will and community resilience.”

He noted that about 3,000 households remain resistant or unreachable and called for increased social mobilisation to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

The event also featured polio survivors, who shared their experiences and urged parents to protect their children through vaccination.