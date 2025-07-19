World Peace Project: Reggae Music Echoes With Unity, Peace

As the world grapples with war, division, and social unrest, reggae music rises once more as a voice of resistance, resilience, and healing through the World Peace Project.

The World Peace Project emerges as a bold new initiative from PPD Music Group, spearheaded by visionary DJ and producer, Mr. Jason Watkis, better known as DJ Paradise Musical-Genius.

Watkis, who is the founder of the PPD Music group, said that he wants to use the vehicle of music to spread the great message of peace, love and unity across all nations and ethnic groups.

“The World Peace Project is not just a musical endeavour, but a collaboration that brings together a powerful roster of Jamaican artists, like legends such as Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and the Burning Spear, including the reggae warrior Queen Ifrica, celebrated for her fearless stance against injustice, and veteran singer, Little Roy, whose iconic hit ‘Tribal War’ remains a timeless cry for peace in Jamaica’s inner cities,” he said.

Also, a seven-year-old Alexis Paradise joins this impressive lineup with a moving tribute inspired by Michael Jackson: ‘Children Are the Future’, a reminder that peace is not just our mission but our legacy.

Watkis further stated the World Peace Project is “a catalyst for real-world impact. The initiative will support global charities, delivering essential aid and resources to communities in crisis. Through live performances, benefit concerts, and community outreach, the project will amplify its mission far beyond the stage.”

On the recent destruction of images at an exhibition of the Windrush, the untold Stories in Windrush Square, Brixton, London, Watkis said, “It’s heartbreaking to see symbols of unity and history destroyed in senseless acts, we’re living through a time of endless and pointless wars, with innocent children and civilians paying the price. We can’t stay silent.

“The diverse wave of internationally acclaimed and rising reggae stars will unite under one purpose, one voice, for peace, love, and unity.”

Watkis called on all world leaders, cultural icons, and everyday citizens to join the chorus demanding peace.