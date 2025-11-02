World Peace Day: Sen. Uzor-Kalu Wishes Peace For Humanity

The Senator representing Abia North in the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has extended his heartfelt wishes for peace and harmony to humanity as the world ushered in November yesterday.

In a statement signed by his media Aide, Rubby Obinna, to commemorate the day, he said that the distinguished Senator, who is known for his unwavering commitment to the betterment of society, emphasised the importance of spreading kindness, promoting understanding, and supporting one another beyond borders.

He said: “His message comes at a time when the world is grappling with various challenges, including the ongoing global pandemic, political unrest, and economic uncertainties.”

Also, Sen. Kalu urged individuals from all walks of life, whether in government, business, or community settings, to act with conscience and contribute to the growth and stability of societies.

He highlighted the need for cooperation and collaboration to address the pressing issues facing humanity, emphasising that solidarity and compassion are essential in building a brighter future for all.

As a prominent figure in Nigerian politics and a respected leader in the community, Kalu’s words carry significant weight and resonate with people across the globe.

His call for unity and empathy serves as a reminder of the power of collective action in overcoming adversity and creating a better world for future generations.

The Senator’s message comes at a critical juncture, as the world continues to navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing global landscape.

With the pandemic still posing a threat to public health and the economy, Sen. Kalu’s words serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for those who are striving to make a positive difference in their communities.

In addition to his role as a political leader, Kalu is also a renowned philanthropist and a champion of social causes.

His dedication to uplifting the less fortunate and advocating for the welfare of the people has earned him widespread admiration and respect.

Meanwhile, the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation has unveiled its signboard with the inscription “Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, Touching the lives of Nigerian people.”

The signposts were spotted in various cities with President Bola Tinubu and Senator Kalu on them. In the bustling city, a group of children gathered around the newly erected signboard, their eyes wide with curiosity and excitement.

It was a hot and humid afternoon, and the air was filled with the sounds of traffic and the chatter of street vendors. Among the children stood a young girl named Jane, her gaze fixed on the signboard, her mind racing with possibilities.

Jane had always dreamed of becoming a doctor, but growing up in a poor neighborhood, her dreams often felt out of reach.

Her parents struggled to make ends meet, and Jane knew that her education would be a financial burden on her family. But as she stood in front of the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation signboard, a glimmer of hope ignited within her.