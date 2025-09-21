World Peace Day: CGJF Advocates Sustainable Global Peace

As the world marks the International Day of Peace, the Common Ground Journalists Forum International (CGJF), Bayelsa State, has joined voices across the globe in advocating for universal and sustainable peace.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Alambo Datonye Fred, and Secretary, Janet Twonmute, the group stressed that at a time of “increasing chaos, crisis, and uncertainty,” it is vital for governments, communities, and citizens to take practical action to mobilize for peace.

The Forum urged stakeholders to confront insecurity, violence, communal conflicts, environmental pollution, kidnappings, sea robbery, cultism, and other social challenges undermining stability in Nigeria and beyond.

“There is an urgent need for harmonious living, peaceful coexistence, and a non-violent approach to resolving conflicts,” the statement read.

CGJF emphasized that addressing poverty, hunger, and unemployment remains crucial to tackling the root causes of many conflicts. It noted that stable access to food and income reduces desperation, while gender equality, access to education, and sustainable resource management promote cooperation and long-term peace.

The Forum also highlighted the 2025 Peace Day theme, “Act Now for a Peaceful World” and “Advancing Peace Through the SDGs,” which underscores the link between the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and lasting global peace.

It called on governments, religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society, and citizens to leverage the Day as a platform to build stronger, more inclusive societies.

The International Day of Peace, established in 1981 by a unanimous United Nations resolution, is observed globally on September 21 each year as a reminder of humanity’s shared responsibility to build a culture of peace.

The CGJF, a product of Search for Common Ground’s peacebuilding initiative in the Niger Delta, reaffirmed its commitment to advancing dialogue and non-violence through journalism and community engagement.