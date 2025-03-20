World Oral Health Day: Provost, OSCO-Health Calls For Oral Hygiene

Share

…as Dental Health Students hit streets of Ilesa on roadshow

As the world marks the 2025 Oral Health Day, the Provost, Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, Dr Lateef Olarewaju Raheem has called for widespread awareness of the dangers of not paying attention to oral health.

This is as the students of the Department of Dental Therapy at the College embarked on a road show around Ilesa to create awareness of Oral Health as part of activities marking the Day.

The Provost in a statement which he made available to newsmen in Ilesa, established a connection between oral health and the overall mental well-being of every individual.

He noted that poor oral hygiene can lead to conditions like cavities, gum disease, and tooth loss, which may affect confidence, social interactions, and overall mental health.

Commenting on the theme for this year’s celebration tagged: *”A Happy Mouth is… A Happy Mind”* Dr Raheem explained that the mental well-being of every individual is connected to their Oral Health.

The Head of the Department, Dental Therapy of Osun State College of Health Technology, Ilesa, Mr Ojesola Joseph while speaking during the road show with the students commended the Provost of the College for his support towards the department which made it possible to organise the event.

He called on all and sundry to raise awareness and prioritize oral health which he described as an essential component of overall well-being that is often overlooked.

Also speaking during the road show, the Director of the Department, Mr Muftau Bello encouraged governments at all levels to work closely with Dental Health practitioners to improve Oral Health.

The roadshow took the students and their lecturers around major roads in Ilesa which include the popular Ilesa roundabout, Bolorunduro, and Isokun among others after which they converged at Ilesa Grammar School where they conducted free tests and treatment for residents.

