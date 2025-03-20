World Oral Health Day: Adopt Proper Oral Care Habits, Lagos Advises Students

Share

The Lagos State Government has commemorated the 2025 World Oral Health Day with an impactful awareness campaign at Oregun Junior and Senior High Schools, Ikeja, where they urged students to limit sugar consumption and adopt proper oral care habits.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Ministry of Health, the state government also warned against the dangers of excessive sweet intake, explaining that sugar residues stick to the teeth, creating a breeding ground for bacteria that leads to tooth decay.

The 2025 World Oral Health Day event, which focused on promoting oral hygiene among children, featured health education sessions, interactive demonstrations, and the distribution of oral care kits to pupils.

The theme of this year’s celebration, “A Happy Mouth is a Happy Mind,” underscores the link between oral health and overall well-being, particularly in children. The initiative aimed to equip students with knowledge and practical skills to maintain healthy teeth and gums, thereby preventing tooth decay and other dental issues.

Addressing the pupils, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi emphasised the importance of good oral hygiene in children’s mental and physical health. She highlighted that poor oral health can contribute to low self-esteem, anxiety, and dietary deficiencies, ultimately affecting a child’s development and academic performance.

“World Oral Health Day is a time to celebrate the benefits of a healthy mouth and raise global awareness on oral hygiene, especially among children,” Dr. Ogunyemi stated. “Oral diseases can impact not only individuals but also communities and economies, making preventive care essential.”

She further stressed the connection between oral health and mental well-being, noting that children with tooth pain, discolouration, or swelling may suffer from social anxiety and embarrassment.

“Encouraging students to prioritise their dental hygiene, she stated, “A healthy smile boosts confidence and self-esteem. You cannot be happy if you are constantly in pain due to poor oral health.”

In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, urged the students to limit sugar consumption and adopt proper oral care habits. He warned against the dangers of excessive sweet intake, explaining that sugar residues stick to the teeth, creating a breeding ground for bacteria that leads to tooth decay.

“I know children love sweets, but you must understand that bacteria thrive on the sugar left in your mouth, leading to cavities and bad breath,” he cautioned. “Good oral hygiene ensures fresh breath, healthy gums, and a confident smile. You don’t want to be the child that others avoid because of mouth odour.”

Also speaking, the Director of Family Health and Nutrition, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Folashade Oludara, praised the collaborative efforts of government agencies and school authorities in promoting oral health. She encouraged pupils to share their newfound knowledge with their parents, siblings, and peers, reinforcing the importance of proper oral care.

The Principals of Oregun Junior and Senior High Schools, Mrs Adesola Ajimuda and Mr Olatunji Sunday Opeolu, expressed gratitude to the Lagos State Ministry of Health for selecting their schools for the initiative.

“They emphasised that the lessons learned would have a ripple effect on families and communities, helping to instill lifelong healthy habits in children.

