World Of Statistics Faults NBS’s Unemployment Figure

World of Statistics, a globally rated platform for verification of facts and figures, with over one million followers on its Twitter, has disagreed with the calculation of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which, recently put Nigeria’s unemployment rate at 4.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023.

The organisation in its X (formerlyTwitter) account handle (@stats feed) had earlier posted a 33. 3 percent figure as the unemployment rate for Nigeria, on Monday, August 21. Nigeria also led the unemployment table on the global rates as published by the group, which many say takes its figures from the NBS as source.

Recall that the NBS had said that Nigeria’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, from the 33.3 percent recorded in its last report released as of the fourth quarter of 2020. The last survey was conducted using the 13th ICLS, which was birthed and adopted in 1982 at the International Conference of Labour Statisticians.

NBS had earlier announced that it would use a new methodology which aggregates the number of employed and unemployed persons in the country to get accurate data on labour force, adding that the new methodology would reveal a sharp drop in Nigeria’s unemployment rate.

On Thursday, the bureau launched its labour report, titled, ‘Nigeria Labour Force Survey (NLFS) for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023’. The bureau’s labour report launched recently said Nigeria’s unemployment rate plunged to 4.1 percent due to a change in methodology.

The underemployment rate, defined by NBS as a share of employed people working less than 40 hours per week and declaring themselves willing and available to work more, moved from 13.7 percent (Q4 2022) and 12.2 percent (Q1 2023) in three months.

The agency explained that the expansion of the definition of employment to include those working less than an hour per week, instead of the previous requirement of 20 hours per week, provides a clearer picture of the true extent of Nigeria’s underemployment crisis.

This is because it now includes people who are working in low-paying, insecure jobs, or who are working in jobs that do not utilise their skills and abilities, the NBS said. Recall that Nigeria tops the list of countries with the highest rate of unemployment, according to the latest statistics released by the World of Statistics.

Nigeria led with 33.3 per cent, followed by another African country, South Africa 32.9 percent, and Iran 15.55 per cent. The lowest rate of unemployment, according to the report, were in countries like Qatar: 0.1 per cent, Cambodia: 0.36 per cent, and Niger 0.5 per cent.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the unemployment rate in Nigeria increased to 33.30 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 27.10 per cent in the second quarter of 2020. But, the then latest statistics released by the World of Statistics indicated that Nigeria tops the list of countries with the highest rate of unemployment.

“Nigeria led with 33.3 per cent, followed by another African country, South Africa 32.9 percent, and Iran 15.55 per cent,” it said. The lowest rate of unemployment, according to the report, was in countries like Qatar: 0.1 per cent, Cambodia: 0.36 per cent, and Niger 0.5 per cent.

Recall also that KPMG, a multinational consulting firm, in a more recent report, stated that the Nigerian unemployment rate had increased to 37.7per cent in 2022, and would further rise to 40.6per cent, due to the continuing inflow of job seekers into the job market.

The multinational consulting firm said unemployment would continue to be a challenge due to the slower-than- required economic growth, and the inability of the economy to absorb the 4-5 million new entrants into the Nigerian job market every year. The new twist according to the Statistician General of the Federation, Mr. Adeyemi Adeniran, is that the NBS adopted new methods in recalculating the unemployment rate.