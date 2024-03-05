World Obesity Day: UI Launches Campus Obesity Network

The University of Ibadan through the University Health Service commemorated World Obesity Day 2024, using the occasion to disseminate the findings of a study on: “Temporal Trends in Overweight, Obesity and Chronic Disease Risks among Adolescent and Young Adults.

According to the management of the institution, the project is a ten-year review of pre-admission and medical records of undergraduate and postgraduate students in the UI.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor Administration, Professor Peter Olamakinde Olapegba, who represented the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kayode O. Adebowale called on all stakeholders to examine the cultural traits that predispose us to obesity. He charged all to take personal responsibility for their health and called for necessary changes in lifestyles to tackle the challenges of obesity.

Professor Olapegba reiterated the commitment of the University Management to workplace wellness, saying that the University would adopt obesity as an institutional issue and put up the right policy framework aimed at the sustenance of a healthy university community.

Professor Olapegba reminded the stakeholders about the recent move by the University through the UHS to regulate food vendors on campus to ensure healthy feeding, stating that any food vendor on the campus that does not display a certificate of fitness from the UHS is operating illegally and should be reported.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor thereafter launched the Campus Obesity Network as a high-level mandate to coordinate collective action on the prevention and control of obesity and associated chronic or non-communicable disease risks at the University of Ibadan.

Earlier, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi, had encouraged the investigators to think more about how to involve the adolescents from primary and secondary schools and work more on disseminating the relevant information to them.

She stressed that prevention is usually better than cure and urged everyone to live a healthy life by constantly checking their blood pressure and blood sugar and maintaining a healthy weight.

Dr Ajetunmobi recommended an acronym “WASHED” to sensitise the public on obesity, thus:

W- Weight Reduction

A- Alcohol Reduction

S- Smoking cessation/Salt Reduction

H- Health Promotion

E- Exercise

D- Diet control

She gave the assurance that her ministry was ready to collaborate with the University of Ibadan to fight the menace of Obesity, while the Director of the University Health Service (UHS), Dr Aderonke Ajavi also charged all members of the University community to intentionally their efforts to live healthy lives.