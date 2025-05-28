World Nutrition Day: Kwara Moves To Boost Household Nutrition

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has launched a statewide nutrition campaign, codenamed “Eat A Rainbow”, as part of activities marking the 2025 World Nutrition Day.

Designed by the State Ministry of Health led by the Commissioner, Dr. Amina Ahmed El-Imam, the Eat A Rainbow campaign is an innovative crusade of the administration to improve intakes of balanced diets across families.

The Governor called it a people-centred effort that reflects his administration’s commitment to improving the well-being of the people and build on its successes in the subsector.

“This campaign is more than just about fruits and vegetables. It is a call to action — a reminder that the choices we make today directly shape the future of our children, families, and communities,” the Governor said.

He was represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Hauwa Nuru.

“Daily consumption of diverse, colourful fruits and vegetables amounts to taking a strong stand against malnutrition, chronic diseases, and preventable illnesses,” he added.

AbdulRazaq said the “Eat a Rainbow” campaign is rooted in science and compassion that recognises that sustainable health lies in prevention, education, and empowerment.

Kwara First Lady Amb. Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq was represented by Commissioner for Special Duties Hon. John Bello.

Also in attendance were cabinet members; local government chairmen; heads of agencies such as Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Development Agency Prof. Nusirat Elelu and Executive Secretary of the Hospital Management Board Dr. Abdulraheem Malik; Emir of Shonga Dr Haliru Yahaya; Balogun Alanamu of Ilorin, Dr Abubakar Usman Jos; Balogun Fulani Alhaji Atiku Sidiq; and university lecturer and guest speaker of the day, Prof Fausat Kolawole; among others.

The First Lady commended the government for promoting healthy citizenry through various initiatives and right investments in the UNICEF Child Malnutrition Fund, among other nutrition supporting platforms.

She encouraged Kwarans to cultivate a habit of eating balanced diets to live a healthy life.

In an earlier address to unveil the campaign, Commissioner for Health, El-Imam, said the Eat a Rainbow campaign would reposition the nutrition of the people for good.

She said the state is committed to further reducing the percentage of children mapped for malnutrition, adding, however, that the efforts of the administration explain the downward slope of the malnutrition curve in Kwara State.

Between 2013 and 2019, UNICEF exited Kwara for lack of continuity in the payment of counterpart funds, El-Imam said, adding that this triggered malnutrition crisis in the state.

“It is verifiable in public records that our malnutrition indices started faltering cumulatively since this period. Specifically, the proportion of children suffering from wasting or who have low weights for their heights rose from 6.5% in 2013 to 7.3% in 2018. These were lost years in the nutrition journey for our mothers and children,” El-Imam said.

“Today, this figure is down to 6.1 % of under-5 children in Kwara state, meaning an estimated 50,744 children need immediate support from wasting, while the national figure is 8.0%. Even with better indices than the national average, we want to bring down the figure.”

The government realised that the wasting figure of 7.3% cited in the 2018 report was one that must be confronted head-on and directed the Ministry to tackle the multiple forms of malnutrition in the state, she said.

The Commissioner said such commitment has enabled the state to implement sustained, high-impact, and cost-effective interventions at both the health facility and community levels.

She said malnutrition is a nationwide problem, as exacerbated by security challenges, among other factors, pledging that the administration will continually mobilise resources to tackle malnutrition and put Kwara in a better standing in the area of malnutrition.

She added: “To improve the quality of nutrition service delivered in health facilities, the Ministry recently trained primary, secondary and tertiary health workers on Maternal Infant and Young Child Nutrition; and trained them on Growth Monitoring and Promotion.

“We also trained them on the administration of Multiple Micronutrient Powder to children; we also trained Emergency Management Agency officials and LGA staff on mainstreaming nutrition for improved response.

“To demonstrate the multisectoral interventions of this government in combating malnutrition, earlier this month, the Ministry of Health conducted the orientation of Agricultural extension workers on promoting food diversification and homestead gardening in the communities.

“Today, we are spreading the gospel all across the state with the new campaign tagged Eat a Rainbow. This has been in the works since last year.

“As we all know, balanced nutrition, which involves consuming the right proportions of carbohydrates, proteins, and other food classes, is essential to maintain health and prevent diseases. Together, food diversification and balanced nutrition form the pillars of a healthy population and a prosperous Kwara. This is what today’s Eat a Rainbow campaign hopes to achieve. The Eat a Rainbow campaign is about celebrating food diversity, enhancing dietary quality, and promoting community action.

“We are urging all Kwarans to embrace colourful, balanced diets. It doesn’t have to be expensive. Add groundnuts to your garri, mix moimoi with your pap, toss vegetables like efo tete and gbure into every meal.”

Prof. Kolawole said malnutrition remains a profound public health challenge in Nigeria, which she noted can manifest undernutrition, micronutrient deficiencies, and increasingly over nutrition.

She listed the shift from traditional foods to western style fast foods, urbanisation, food advertising, ignorance, and poverty as some of the causes of malnutrition in Nigeria, urging parents and other stakeholders to consume food with balanced diets.

