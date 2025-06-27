World MSME Day: Wema Bank To Disburse N2.5m Grants To Top 3 SMEs In Lagos

In celebration of World MSME Day, Wema Bank has announced it will award ₦2.5 million in grants to the top three outstanding Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) participating in the 8th edition of the Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) 2025.

As the official gold sponsor of LLF 2025—scheduled for June 28–29 at the Balmoral Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos—Wema Bank is reinforcing its commitment to business empowerment and SME growth.

Now in its second consecutive year of partnership with LLF, Wema Bank is supporting the fair, which serves as a premier platform for showcasing Africa’s vibrant leather industry. The event attracts manufacturers, suppliers, designers, and leather enthusiasts from across the globe, celebrating African culture, creativity, and craftsmanship.

Through its exclusive banking proposition, Prestige by Wema, the bank will also provide market access opportunities for participating entrepreneurs by connecting them with high-net-worth individuals who can offer visibility, patronage, and potential for cross-border business expansion.

Wema Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, Moruf Oseni, emphasized the importance of both funding and market access in driving SME growth.

“Funding is crucial to business growth, but access to market is equally vital,” he said. “At Wema Bank, we don’t just provide capital. Our motto, ‘With You, All The Way,’ speaks to our holistic approach—we walk with businesses at every stage, offering solutions that include funding, market access, training, advisory services, and more.”

Also speaking, the bank’s Executive Director of Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku, reiterated Wema Bank’s long-standing dedication to SME development.

“We will continue to go above and beyond in supporting SMEs, not just on celebratory days,” he said, encouraging Nigerians to support local entrepreneurs at LLF 2025.

Highlighting its broader impact, the bank revealed it has disbursed over ₦300 billion in loans and grants to MSMEs, empowered 800,000 entrepreneurs through capacity-building programs, and facilitated market access in 14 Nigerian states and international markets.

In addition to grants, Wema Bank has curated an array of benefits for LLF 2025 attendees and vendors, including all-expense-paid spa treatments, cash prizes, exclusive investment options, business advisory services, and more—underscoring its role in creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.