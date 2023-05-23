World Milk Day: FG Constructs 13 Milk Collection Centres In 7 States

As Nigeria joins other countries to mark this year’s World Milk Day, the Federal government said it has constructed 13 milk collection centres across 7 States, to boost dairy production.

Making this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said the centers would be handed over to milk processors.

He said, ” Construction and equipping of 13 milk collection centres 2 each in Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kwara, Niger, and Plateau States. These milk collection centres are awaiting handing over to milk processors.

He noted that the government had made several investments in developing the country’s dairy industry.

According to him, the government had made efforts in developing” capacity building on pasture production, processing and conservation in 2 locations each in Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe States

Procurement of 6 Pasture Transportation equipment and 6 grass choppers for 2 locations each in Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe States”.

He added, ” We will continue to provide an enabling environment for increased milk production, processing, distribution, and consumption to improve the nutritional status of Nigerians, create jobs along the dairy value chain and reduce national expenditure on the importation of milk and milk products.

” Furthermore, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through the Bank of Agriculture will be providing financial empowerment to livestock farmers to enhance their productivity and resilience.

” I am also happy to inform you all that the Federal Executive Council has approved the National Dairy Policy for Nigeria to guide operations in the Dairy Value Chain”.