New Telegraph

May 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. World Milk Day:…

World Milk Day: FG Constructs 13 Milk Collection Centres In 7 States

As Nigeria joins other countries to mark this year’s World Milk Day, the Federal government said it has constructed 13 milk collection centres across 7 States, to boost dairy production.

Making this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, said the centers would be handed over to milk processors.

He said, ” Construction and equipping of 13 milk collection centres 2 each in Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kwara, Niger, and Plateau States. These milk collection centres are awaiting handing over to milk processors.

He noted that the government had made several investments in developing the country’s dairy industry.

According to him, the government had made efforts in developing” capacity building on pasture production, processing and conservation in 2 locations each in Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe States

Procurement of 6 Pasture Transportation equipment and 6 grass choppers for 2 locations each in Adamawa, Bauchi, and Gombe States”.

He added, ” We will continue to provide an enabling environment for increased milk production, processing, distribution, and consumption to improve the nutritional status of Nigerians, create jobs along the dairy value chain and reduce national expenditure on the importation of milk and milk products.

” Furthermore, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development through the Bank of Agriculture will be providing financial empowerment to livestock farmers to enhance their productivity and resilience.

” I am also happy to inform you all that the Federal Executive Council has approved the National Dairy Policy for Nigeria to guide operations in the Dairy Value Chain”.

Post Views: 49

Read Previous

FG Names 2nd Niger Bridge After Mohammed Buhari, Okeke, Johnathan
Read Next

10th Speaker: Wase Boycotts Leadership Meetings, Stops Joining Gbajabiamila’s Plenary Processions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023