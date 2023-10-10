World Mental Health Day: YSAD Calls For Urgent Action To Reduce Suicide

A youth-focused civil society group, Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD) has harped on the need to focus on mental health cases given the rise in suicide, depression and drug and substance abuse among people.

Chief Executive Officer of YSAD, Comrade Obinna Nwagbara made the call during the 2023 World Mental Health Day, a virtual conference organized by YSAD which featured professional speakers drawn from the mental health and other sectors.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year on October 10 to raise awareness about mental health around the world and to mobilize efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues.

Nwagabra in his remarks, stated that, as a youth-focused civil society group, YSAD considers the mental wellness and well-being of citizens as a top priority, since the World Health Organization (WHO) considers mental health is a basic human right for all people.

He stressed that that mental health has become more of a priority especially these days of economic depression with shrinking household finances and stressed the need to amplify mental health discourses in group settings, everywhere.

The event, themed “Mental Health is a Human Right,” had bold and stimulating conversations around the issue of mental health.

Dr Acho Chizoba, Consultant Psychiatrist and Therapist, Head, Department of Psychiatry, Federal Medical Center, Umuahia gave an overview of mental health during the event while Barr Uche Nwokocha, Director, National Human Rights Commission, Abia State, spoke on the theme, “Mental Health as a Universal Right”.

Dr Chiamaka Nwaoru, a licensed clinical psychologist from Federal Medical Center, Umuahia spoke on “Mental Health and Drug Abuse Among the Youth”, while Dr JohnBosco Chukwuorji spoke on “Why Nigeria Must Stop Treating Suicide as a Crime”, an advocacy seeking the decriminalization of suicide attempt.

Other civil society groups and partners of YSAD, like the Foundation for Environmental Rights Advocacy and Development (FENRAD); Center for Hunan Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS); Center for Social Awareness, Advocacy and Awareness, (CSAAE) participated in the virtual conference.

The event was moderated by Esther Umelo, a Lagos-based TV show presenter lasted one and a half hours, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM and was streamed live.