World Menstrual Day: Foundation Empowers Over 200 Students In Tackling Poverty

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Edun Muinat Eniola (EME) on Friday sensitized and empowered over 200 students on menstrual cycle hygiene to alleviate poverty among less privileged homes.

The sensitization programme, which took place at Ikeja Grammar School, Oshodi, Lagos, was organized to mark International Day on Menstrual Hygiene.

This year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day had the theme, ‘Reusable Pads: Means of Ending Period Poverty,’ was designed by the Foundation to educate the girls and empower them in taking care of their menstrual cycle without financial difficulty.

A resource guest at the event, Aderonke Oyelakin said, “I’m happy to be here today celebrating with the children. It has to do with how our girls take care of their personal hygienes.