World Medical Association Seeks Global Support For WHO

Against the background of the recent withdrawal of the United States from the World Health Organisation (WHO), the President of the World Medical Association (WMA) Dr Ashok Philip has urged the global community to maintain robust support for the WHO, emphasising its critical importance as a functional global health agency.

In a statement on its website, “The WMA urges global leadership, particularly major economic powers, to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the WHO through sustained financial support and constructive engagement. The WHO remains our most essential instrument for addressing global health challenges.”

Recall that the United States recently announced its exit from the WHO.

While reform is imperative, Dr. Philip lamented that withdrawal or diminished support would critically compromise international health security.

To this end, the WMA specifically urged states to remain committed to the WHO, contribute to constructive dialogue about organisational improvements, and ensure consistent and fair funding for critical global health programmes.

Though it certainly needs strategic improvements, the WHO represents the primary international mechanism for coordinating global health initiatives and addressing worldwide health challenges, he stressed.

"The announced exit of the United States from WHO will not only leave a huge budget hole, it will more importantly produce a significant political vacuum, which may have far more negative impact than just the decline in funds. Instead of disengagement, our Nations should empower the WHO to serve as the most comprehensive mechanism for international health coordination, disease prevention, and emergency response," Dr. Philip.

