World Malaria Day: Lafarge Africa Organises Free Medical Outreach

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions and manufacturer of various cement brands, recently conducted free medical outreaches across its host communities in Lagos, Mfamosing, Ewekoro, Ashaka, and Sagamu to mark World Malaria Day 2025, under the theme: “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite.”

The outreach, which recorded impressive participation in all locations, aimed to raise awareness about malaria prevention and provide direct healthcare support, including free malaria testing, medication, and the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets.

In Lagos, Lafarge Africa partnered with Leadway Health at the Oregun Flagship Primary Health Care Centre, Ikeja, where Dr. Chimaobi Okoronkwo, Occupational Health Coordinator at Lafarge Africa Plc, underscored the importance of proper malaria diagnosis and treatment.

Demonstrating the correct use of insecticide-treated nets, Dr. Okoronkwo stated:

“Nets are not for decoration; they are life-saving tools that must be used consistently, especially at night.”

Reiterating the company’s dedication to the health of its host communities, Gabriel Pollyn, Head of Sustainability and Sponsorships at Lafarge Africa, said the initiative reflects Lafarge’s broader commitment to building a healthier, more sustainable future for Nigerians.

“As a sustainability-driven organisation, we are committed to supporting communities in their fight against malaria. This is not just a medical issue—it is a societal one that impacts our children, our productivity, and our economy. Preventing malaria is a critical area of focus,” he said.

Also speaking at the outreach, Mrs. A.O. Olaniyan, Community Health Officer at the Oregun Flagship Primary Health Care Centre, emphasized the need for collective efforts from stakeholders, health professionals, and individuals to combat malaria.

“Everyone has a vital role to play in malaria prevention. From avoiding stagnant water to using mosquito nets and seeking proper medical care instead of self-medication, we must all be vigilant,” she advised.

With healthcare as one of its key pillars of community engagement, this initiative is among Lafarge Africa’s many efforts to support the well-being of residents in its host communities across Nigeria.

