World Malaria Day: Experts Advocate More Funding

Amidst growing funding gaps in the global fight against malaria especially in African countries where progress has plateaued since 2017, experts are calling for increased domestic resource mobilisation to sustain existing gains and make further progress.

Failure to do so, they warn, could worsen the funding gap, particularly in the face of emerging threats such as climate change.

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark World Malaria Day 2025 under the theme “Malaria Ends With Us: Reinvest, Reimagine, Reignite,” experts say the call to action is urgent.

Africa, they assert, must take the lead through renewed investment, bold innovation, and revitalised political will.

Malaria remains one of the world’s most pressing public health challenges. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there were an estimated 263 million malaria cases and 597,000 deaths globally in 2023—an increase of 11 million cases from 2024.

The WHO African Region accounted for 94 per cent of cases and 95 per cent of deaths, with a child under the age of five now dying approximately every 90 seconds due to malaria.

Despite these grim statistics, experts believe progress is possible. Speaking during an expert briefing organised by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to mark World Malaria Day 2025, Jane Carlton, Director of the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute, emphasised that beyond increasing funding, collaboration is key to winning the war against malaria.

Carlton said, “Together, we are committed to combating malaria through cutting-edge research collaborations with endemic country researchers, clinicians, health workers, and leading science experts for a malaria-free world.”

World Malaria Day, observed globally on April 25, highlights the urgent need for sustained investment and political commitment to malaria prevention and control. It was established by WHO Member States during the 2007 World Health Assembly.

The Johns Hopkins briefing spotlighted global efforts to prevent and control malaria. Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease that claimed nearly 600,000 lives across 83 countries in 2023—most of them children under the age of five in the African Region.

“Malaria is prevalent in developing countries, especially in tropical and subtropical regions where access to basic healthcare is limited,” said Carlton. “It’s not about what African countries are doing wrong; it’s about limited resources, poor healthcare infrastructure, and the complexity of the malaria parasite, which evolves rapidly and resists nearly every drug developed to fight it.”

She added, “Malaria has a very complex lifecycle. World Malaria Day is a call to arms for sustained funding in two key areas: malaria control and elimination, and malaria treatment.”

Carlton also discussed efforts to expand the rollout of malaria vaccines across Africa, noting efforts to increase vaccine production within the continent. “Malaria elimination is possible,” she said. “Forty-four countries are now malaria-free. Just last year, Belize, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Cabo Verde eliminated the disease.”

She noted that Nigeria, which has the largest population in Africa, introduced the malaria vaccine last year, and the global health community remains hopeful about achieving elimination in more countries.

The WHO has also launched the AMVIRA (Accelerated Malaria Vaccine Introduction and Rollout in Africa) initiative. This program aims to ensure that countries in the African Region have the resources and capacity to effectively introduce and scale up malaria vaccines at national and subnational levels.

AMVIRA is specifically designed to reduce malaria morbidity and mortality in Africa by supporting the introduction and expansion of malaria vaccination efforts.

