World Leaders React To Trump’s Inaugural Speech

World leaders have reacted to the inaugural speech of the newly sworn-in President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has he returned to the White House as the 47th President of America.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Trump and his Vice, JD Vense on Monday, January 20 took oath of office as the duly elected President and Vice President of the US.

Following their official inauguration, leaders from around the world have expressed their heartfelt congratulations while calling for good relations with the mercurial leader.

Here are some of the reactions after Trump took the oath of office as the 47th United States (US) President.

Ukraine

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky offered his congratulatory message to Trump following his inauguration.

He said, “President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority.”

Russia

Russian President, Vladimir Putin Congratulated Trump and said he was open to dialogue with the new US administration on the Ukraine war.

“I want to emphasise that its goal should not be a brief truce… but a lasting peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people.”

NATO

NATO chief, Mark Rutte said Trump’s return will turbo-charge defence spending and production at the alliance.

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu said the best days of alliance are yet to come.

“I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights, the best days of our alliance are yet to come”.

Palestinians

Palestinian President, Mahmud Abbas sends his congratulations adding his term would bring peace.

He said, “We are ready to work with you to achieve peace during your term, based on a two-state solution, the State of Palestine and the State of Israel living side-by-side in security and peace, ensuring security and stability in our region and the world”.

Syria

Syria’s new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa said, “We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region.”

Italy

Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni said, “I am certain that the friendship between our nations and the values that unite us will continue to strengthen the collaboration between Italy and the USA, together facing global challenges and building a future of prosperity and security for our peoples,

She also cited a role for Italy in “Consolidating the dialogue between the United States and Europe”.

Mexico

Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum offers her congratulatory message to Trump offering respect and cooperation.

“As neighbours and business partners, dialogue, respect, and cooperation will always be the symbol of our relationship.”

Panama

Panama President, Jose Raul Mulino said, Panama reacted sharply to Trump’s pledge that the US would be taking back the Panama Canal, saying the key interoceanic waterway would remain under its control.

“The canal is and will remain Panama’s.”

European Union (EU)

European Union (EU) Chief, Ursula von der Leyen said, “The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges. Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security.”

Hungary

Hungary’s nationalist Prime Minister, Viktor Orban in a post on X said, “Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America!”

“Now it’s our turn to shine! It’s our turn to occupy Brussels!”

India

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi while congratulating his dear friend Trump said, “I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world.”

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump, Canada and the United States have the world’s most successful economic partnership”.

Germany

German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz said, “The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship.”

UN Climate Chief

The United Nation (UN) Climate Change Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell said the doors are open as Trump signed an order to pull the US out of the accord shortly after taking office.

He said, “The door remains open to the Paris Agreement, and we welcome constructive engagement from any and all countries.”

Japan

Japanese Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba said, “I look forward to collaborating with you to reinforce the enduring Japan-US partnership and jointly pursue our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Brazil

Brazil leftist President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said, “I hope that Trump has a successful administration and that the Americans continue to be the historical partner of Brazil,” the country’s.”

