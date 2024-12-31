World Leaders Pay Tribute To ‘Lifelong Humanitarian’ Jimmy Carter

Share

World leaders have reacted to news that former US President Jimmy Carter, who as president brokered peace between Israel and Egypt and later received the Nobel peace prize for his humanitarian work, has died at age 100.

Politicians in the US remembered a giant. Joe Biden said his memories of Carter boiled down to “decency, decency, decency” – and Carter’s belief that everybody “deserved a shot”.

The White House has ordered a state funeral for 9 January – already declared a national day of mourning – and that American flags will fly at half-staff for 30 days, reports Reuters.

“America – and the world, in my view – lost a remarkable leader,” Biden said of Carter, adding: “He was a statesman and a humanitarian.”

Meanwhile, Pope Francis praised Carter’s “firm commitment, motivated by deep Christian faith, to the cause of reconciliation and peace between peoples, the defence of human rights and the welfare of the poor and those in need”, reported Vatican News, the official news outlet of the Holy See.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, said Carter “played a key role in conflict mediation, election monitoring, the promotion of democracy, and disease prevention and eradication.

“These and other efforts earned him the Nobel peace prize in 2002 and helped advance the work of the United Nations.” The Egyptian President, Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, said Carter’s “significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humani – tarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood”.

“His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world’s most prominent leaders in service to humanity.”

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, sent the Israeli government’s condolences in less effusive terms.

“We will always remember President Carter’s role in forging the first Arab-Israeli peace treaty signed by Prime Minister Menachem Begin of Israel and President Anwar Sadat of Egypt, a peace treaty that has held for nearly half a century and offers hope for future generations,” Netanyahu wrote on X. Carter had accused the country of imposing apartheid on the Palestinians.

