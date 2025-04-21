World Leaders Mourn Passing Of Pope Francis

Share

Following the passing of Pope Francis who died at age 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, several world leaders have extended their heartfelt condolences, reflecting the deep respect and admiration the pontiff holds across nations and faiths

New Telegraph recalls that the Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia in a Rome hospital before seeming to recover and leaving the facility on March 23.

His death came just a day after he delighted the crowds of worshippers at the Vatican on Easter Sunday with an appearance on the balcony at Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Iran

Iran offered condolences on Monday following the death of Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baqaei said at a press briefing. Iran, a Muslim-majority country, maintains close ties with the Vatican

“My colleagues have just informed me of the news… I offer my condolences to all Christians around the world.”

Israel

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised the deceased Pope Francis on Monday as a man of deep faith and boundless compassion.

“He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect.”

United States Of America

US Vice President JD Vance said his heart goes out to Christians after Pope Francis died.

“My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill.”

Vance, a Catholic convert, had a brief private meeting with the Pope on Sunday, the last day of the Republican’s visit to Rome.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday paid homage to Pope Francis, saying he had always been on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile and fought for more justice.

Speaking during a trip to the Pacific region, Macron expressed his “most sincere condolences to Catholics the world over” after the death of Francis who, he said, had stood for a “brotherly humankind”.

Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday hailed Pope Francis’s “commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable” after his death at the age of 88.

“I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace,” the Socialist leader wrote on X.

Italy

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said “a great man has left us” after Pope Francis died on Monday.

“Pope Francis has returned to the Father’s home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us,” Meloni said in a statement.

Germany

Germany’s incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday expressed “great sorrow” at Pope Francis’s death, describing him as a man “guided by humility and faith”.

The pope “will remain in our memories for his indefatigable commitment” to “the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation,” he said.

Ireland

Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin hailed Pope Francis’s solidarity with the “poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed” after the pope died on Monday.

“Pope Francis’ long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace, and human dignity, he would be remembered for his expression of pain and shame about historic child abuses in the Catholic Church during his 2018 visit to Ireland.”

India

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday he was “deeply pained” by the death of Pope Francis, saying that the pontiff had served the poor and offered hope to the suffering.

“Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world,” the Hindu-nationalist leader said in a statement. “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development.”

Ethiopia

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent his “deepest condolences” after the death of Pope Francis on Monday.

“May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of compassion, humility, and service to humanity continue to inspire generations to come,” Abiy wrote in a post on X.

Egypt

The death of Pope Francis on Monday “is a profound loss for the entire world, as as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion,” Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said.

Extending his condolences, Sisi said the late Catholic leader was an exceptional global figure who “worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue … and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict”.

