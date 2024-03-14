…Advocates elaborate campaigns to create awareness

The Senate, on Thursday, embarked on a massive campaign towards expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme to provide comprehensive coverage for chronic kidney disease patients, and ensure that financial concerns did not need access to essential treatment.

The apex legislative Assembly also urged the Federal Government and other stakeholders to launch extensive public awareness campaigns about kidney disease prevention, risks and unavailable treatment.

Consequent upon its lofty ambition on the health insurance scheme, the Red Chamber directed its Committee on Health, to lobby for an expansion of the National Health Insurance Scheme to provide comprehensive coverage for chronic kidney disease patients, ensuring that financial concerns do not need access to essential treatment.

The World Kidney day is a health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and overall health as a way of reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease.

The Upper Chamber equally called on the Federal Ministry of Health and other airline ministries to implement infection prevention, training and supervision protocols to safeguard chronic kidney disease patients.

The Senate passed these resolutions following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central) under personal explanation.

The World Kidney Day (WKD) usually observed annually on the 2nd Thursday in March, is a health awareness campaign focusing on the importance of the kidneys and overall health as a way of reducing the frequency and impact of kidney disease.

The WKD 2024 which is themed: “Kidney Health For All,” focuses on the increasing burden of chronic kidney disease and achieving optimal kidney care to overcome these challenges at different levels.

Presenting the motion, Senator Yar’Adua in commemorating this day, disclosed that recent statistics from the Nigerian Association of Nephrology revealed that 25 million Nigerians were living with kidney disease.

The lawmaker, who expressed serious concern over the large number of Nigerians suffering kidney disease, said that the situation called for urgent attention to address the prevalence of this life threatening condition and include kidney treatment facilities in our country.

He said, “Chronic kidney disease constitutes about 40% in tertiary hospitals in Nigeria and is a significant contributor to daily hospital admissions.

“The cost of dialysis sessions in Nigeria ranges from 20,000 to 50,000 per session leading to low adherent rates due to financial constraints.

“The alternative to dialysis which is kidney transplant is financially unattainable for many with the cost exceeding 6.5 million naira.

“The National Health Insurance Scheme in Nigeria provides limited coverage for chronic kidney disease patients, highlighting the need for expanded insurance coverage to support this treatment.

“Other states need to be taken to enhance kidney treatment facilities across the country.

“This includes increasing the number of Functional Analysis Centers in tertiary health facilities, ensuring access to diversity treatments even in remote areas, and addressing the shortage of diversity nurses and specialized emissions.

“It is imperative that we act strictly to address the increasing rate of kidney disease by increasing awareness, improving treatment facilities, expanding insurance coverage and supporting infection prevention measures. We can also enhance the quality of life from millions of Latinos affected by chronic kidney disease.