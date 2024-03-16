World Kidney Day: Patients Cry Out Over High Cost of Drugs, Seek Govt Intervention

Patients, who have undergone kidney transplant, known as post-transplant persons have lamented the high cost of drugs and the required life-saving treatment, while appealing to governments, individuals and organisations to come to their rescue. The group, under the aegis of Abia State Post Transplant Persons Association of Nigeria (ASPTPAN), said that the appeal became imperative because the cost of drugs have gone beyond the reach of its members due to the exchange rate.

President of the Association, Professor Remy Mejeha and Secretary, Dr Clement Ifenkoronye, in their remarks during the celebration of this year’s World Kidney Day in Umuahia, said that their members were at the risk of imminent death if nothing is done to save them. They called on Governor Alex Otti of the state to quickly come to their rescue by helping to procure kidney management drugs which are being imported into the country.

Giving the theme of this year’s celebration as: “Kidney Health For All” with the subtheme: “Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice”, Professor Mejeha, decried the plight of Nigerians depending on life-saving medications due to the high exchange rate. He gave some tips on how to maintain kidney health, urging people to drink at least three litres of water per day and advised people to urinate promptly when the urge arises, warning that postponing urine could be harmful to the kidneys.