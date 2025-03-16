World Kidney Day: Efe Tommy harps on importance of awareness

Share

Public Relations expert and fashion influencer, Efemena Adabamu popularly known as Efe Tommy is making a clarion call for the health sector to increase the awareness on kidney health, preventive measures and risk factors.

Efe who is referred to as a visionary leader in the public relations and lifestyle space, known for his bold and innovative approach in promoting A-list fashion designers and music stars said World Kidney day is a year long campaign dedicated to raising awareness about kidney health, preventive measures and risk factors.

on his social media handle , Efe who recently shared the story of how he survived kidney failure which made stay away from social circle fpr a long time, stated, “As a kidney transplant survivor(Thanks be to God) it’s a constant reminder for all the struggles, the silent cries, the painful tears and the unforgettable love from God and the angels in human forms I was surrounded by with my sister sitting on affairs”.

He further explained that its an illness that served as a reminder that good name is better than riches due to the kind of support he got from friends and family. “I am forever grateful to my friends for life. Truly it’s indeed a life changing experience.

“I am so eternally grateful to God for being alive today. And not giving up.

To every survivor and anyone going through any form of kidney disease or challenge, he said “Your pain is felt and you’re seen. Love and light.

He asked well meaning Nigerians to Join him in his journey of building a community of soldiers who strive to bring help and assistance to those in need of help going through kidney challenge by following @kfirfoundation

