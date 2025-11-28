World Iyan Carnival 2025 Set For December 27

Noted as the famed home of pounded yam, a major staple delicacy, Ekiti State is set to host the world to a colourful and befitting communal feast of pounded yam at the World Iyan Carnival 2025, which is slated to hold on December 27, 2025, as part of the Yuletide festivities across the state.

Tagged Ilasha Ekiti Iyan Challenge, the organisers noted that the grand finale of the festival would be the biggest cultural food festival in Africa.

A celebration of heritage, agriculture and entertainment. The carnival theme is; When Iyan comes home – The rise of agrotourism and agrotainment in Africa.

It will be staged at the Fajuyi Pavillion in Ado-Ekiti