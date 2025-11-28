New Telegraph

November 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 28, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Tourism
  3. World Iyan Carnival…

World Iyan Carnival 2025 Set For December 27

World Iyan Carnival 2025 Set For December 27

Noted as the famed home of pounded yam, a major staple delicacy, Ekiti State is set to host the world to a colourful and befitting communal feast of pounded yam at the World Iyan Carnival 2025, which is slated to hold on December 27, 2025, as part of the Yuletide festivities across the state.

Tagged Ilasha Ekiti Iyan Challenge, the organisers noted that the grand finale of the festival would be the biggest cultural food festival in Africa.

A celebration of heritage, agriculture and entertainment. The carnival theme is; When Iyan comes home – The rise of agrotourism and agrotainment in Africa.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It will be staged at the Fajuyi Pavillion in Ado-Ekiti

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Wellness: Euromonitor International Unveils Global Consumer Trends For 2026
Read Next

NHCI President, Kayode, Tasks Newly Inducted Members On Ethical, Professional Conduct