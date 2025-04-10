World Homeopathy Day: Homeopathy Faces Barriers To Widespread Acceptance

Share

The National Secretary of All Nigeria Homeopathic Medical Association Dr Christian Agubom has said although homeopathy is gaining prominence in Nigeria, it still faces barriers to widespread acceptance including poor awareness among the populace.

In a statement to commemorate the 2025 World Homeopathy Day, the public health physician, medical biochemist and lecturer, described homeopathic medicine as the best therapeutic system for non-communicable ailments/chronic diseases like cancer, heart disorders, failure of organs, tissues and glands. It is very important in pediatrics where few doses can bring about required results.

Agubom said the success of its use depends immensely on the learning abilities of the physician and the level of compliance/cooperation from the patients.

He admitted that many Nigerians are still unaware of homeopathy while some, to this day, think it is Herbalism. World Homeopathy Day is marked on April 10 to raise awareness about this alternate medicinal practice that has minimal side effects and trusts body’s self.

Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has used the occasion of the day to honour Dr Samuel Fredrick Christian Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy and his team. Coincidentally, April 10 is the birthday of Homeopathy’s founder Dr. Hahnemann.

