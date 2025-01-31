World Hijab Day: Osun Muslim Women Decry Discrimination, Harassment

Share

As Muslims all over the world commemorate World Hijab Day, Muslim women in Osun State have lamented that they are still experiencing discrimination and harassment for adorning themselves with hijab.

The Organisation of Muslim Women, an umbrella body for all Muslim Women in Osun called on the state government to protect the rights of Muslim women to wear their hijab without any form of harassment.

Addressing a press conference on World Hijab Day 2025, the President, Alhaja Sadiat Dasola Oladapo appealed to the state governor, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke to respect, abide by and ensure full implementation of the judgement of the Supreme Court on Hijab.

Other leaders of the Organisation include the Secretary, Alhaja Medinat Adeola Opejin, the Assistant Secretary, Alhaja Monsurot Muhammadul-Awal, the Treasurer, Dr Mulikat Hassan, and the former Ameerah of FOMWAN, Alhaja Suibat Bolanle Babalola Adubi also called on the state government to end discrimination and harassment of Muslim women wearing hijab.

A lawyer, Shakirat Asafa Olaore said those acting in contrast to the Supreme Court judgement on Hijab may be committed to prison for contempt.

The theme for World Hijab Day 2025, “Hijabis Unsilenced”, highlights the strength and resilience of women who wear the hijab, and calls for their voices to be heard.

