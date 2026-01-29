World Hijab Day: Osun FOMWAN Decries Discrimination

Muslim women under the umbrella, Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), in Osun State have raised concerns over what they described as persistent discrimination against women who wear hijab, particularly during official documentation, examinations, and public service processes.

Speaking at a press conference organised to mark the 2026 World Hijab Day in Osogbo, the Ameerah of Osun State Chapter of FOMWAN, Dr. Mrs. Faoziyah Adenike Zubair said Muslim women continue to face harassment and exclusion because of their religious dressing.

Reading the full press statement on behalf of the Association of Osun State Muslim Women, Dr. Zubair explained that the group comprises representatives of all Muslim women associations across the state and convenes annually to mark World Hijab Day.

“World Hijab Day is a day set aside all over the world to sensitise people and show that hijab is a symbol of modesty and an honour bestowed on us by Almighty Allah,” she said, citing Qur’an 24 verse 31.

She stressed that hijab represents progress and discipline, not backwardness.

“Hijab is a symbol of humility, a symbol of progress not retrogression, a symbol of decency not barbarism, and a symbol of piety not arrogance,” she said.

According to her, the theme for the 2026 celebration is “Unity in Hijab: Faith, Identity, and Sisterhood,” which underscores collective identity and solidarity among Muslim women.

“Hijab represents one of the visible symbols of the divine rope. When Muslim women uphold hijab together, it becomes a source of strength, solidarity, and shared purpose,” the statement read.

“It is a unified stand for moral values in a world increasingly challenged by moral confusion and identity crises.”

She emphasised that diversity in style and culture does not negate unity in faith.

“Styles, colours, and cultures may differ, but the essence remains the same, modesty as an act of faith,” the statement added, referencing Qur’an 49 verse 13.

The group also urged Muslim women to embrace hijab consistently and correctly.

“Hijab should not be a sometimes idea. It should be worn wholeheartedly because it is Allah’s command,” Zubair said.

“It is not worn to please humanity but in obedience to Allah, and we should be mindful of how it is worn during social occasions.”

“There are challenges facing Muslim women in Osun when they want to do capturing, especially during processes like Hajj or immigration documentation. They will be asked to remove their hijab because it is covering the ear,” Zubair said.

“Sometimes, people will mock us, and this has nothing to do with our intelligence. We are capable and competent in all areas.”

Also speaking, Alhaja Medinah Adeola Ogbeji described hijab as a symbol of dignity and obedience to God, dismissing perceptions that it limits women’s participation in society.

“There is respect for anyone that uses hijab anywhere. The respect is there,” she said.

“Hijab symbolises dignity. Muslim women are vibrant; you can see them in any organisation. Putting on hijab does not mean one is shy of her beauty, it is Allah’s command and it protects us.”

Representing The Standard Bearers group, Mrs. Adewale Monsurat Lawal, appealed directly to the government to intervene, citing reported cases of Muslim women being denied access to examination halls and official centres because of hijab.

“The government should please allow women to use their hijab,” Lawal said.

“We have seen cases of sisters being sent out of exam halls. We have also seen people being deprived of capturing at immigration centres because of hijab. We are appealing to the government because this is their fundamental right.”

As part of activities marking the celebration, the association announced visits to schools across Osogbo for hijab distribution, Jumat prayers, and a grand World Hijab Day event scheduled for February 1 at Fakunle High School, Osogbo.