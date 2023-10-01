World Heart Day: Abbas Sponsors Free Treatment For Over 1000 Constituents

Speaker House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has sponsored a free medical outreach in Kaduna State to commemorate this year’s World Heart Day.

The outreach was held in Zaria Federal Constituency where he represents at the House on Friday.

The World Health Organisation has designated September 29th of every year as World Heart Day, an annual event to raise awareness of heart-related diseases and promote healthy heart habits.

To commemorate the day, which coincided with the speaker’s 58th birthday, Abbas sponsored a free medical outreach targeting over 1000 constituents with heart conditions across the constituency.

The event, which is organized by TJ Foundation and supported by the World Heart Federation, and Mega We Care, among others, was endorsed by leaders of Zaria and recorded a large turnout of residents.

The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, received the medical team led by the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) to the Speaker, Engr. Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, in his palace.

The Emir commended Speaker Abbas for his efforts, by providing medical support to his constituents at the right time.

The speaker, in his speech read at the event by the Jagaban Iyan Zazzau, Mallam Iliyasu Balarabe, assured the Emir of his total commitment to enhancing health and other sectors.