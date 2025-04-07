Share

In commemoration of World Health Day, First Lady of Nigeria Oluremi Tinubu has donated the sum of ₦1 billion to combat cervical cancer in Nigeria.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady urged Nigerians, especially women, to speak up and seek appropriate medical help when faced with health challenges.

While receiving a delegation from the National Taskforce on Cervical Cancer Elimination, led by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, Tinubu emphasized that there should be no shame in seeking treatment.

“No one chooses an ailment for themselves. There’s no need to be ashamed to seek help,” she said.

“I am in support of what you are doing. We are on track, especially with the approach you have adopted: test, screen, vaccinate, and treat. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation.”

She stressed that early detection and medical intervention are key in winning the fight against cancer.

Referring to the 2025 World Health Day theme, “Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful Future,” Tinubu said, “The theme is apt for what we are doing here today. I believe you said most of my work is 70% in health.

“A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. No matter how wealthy a country is, if the majority of its population is sick, it is, in my opinion, a poor nation.”

On behalf of the Renewed Hope Initiative, the First Lady donated ₦1 billion to the National Cancer Fund to support the fight against cervical cancer.

In his remarks, Salako acknowledged the significant impact of the First Lady’s advocacy, especially in supporting the introduction of the HPV vaccine into the country’s routine immunisation program.

He revealed that 12 million girls between the ages of 9 and 13 were immunised in the first nine months of the vaccine’s rollout, with a target to reach another six million girls by 2025.

Chairman of the Taskforce and former Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, lauded Tinubu for demonstrating strong political will.

He said the “8 by 8” target immunising 8 million girls annually could be achieved, with the goal of eliminating cervical cancer by 2030, if the First Lady continues to support and join the nationwide campaign, which will cover 12 States in 2025 and another 12 in 2026.

World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo, also appealed to Tinubu to lead the campaign, saying that every child and woman has a right to life.

The visit of the Taskforce coincided with the 2025 World Health Day celebration, themed “Healthy Beginnings; Hopeful Future.” The delegation also presented WHO-branded souvenirs to the First Lady in recognition of her support.

