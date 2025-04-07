World Health Day: Remi Tinubu Decries High Maternal Mortality Rate

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Monday expressed deep concern over the country’s alarming rates of maternal and newborn deaths, describing the situation as unacceptable and preventable.

Mrs Tinubu made these remarks in a statement issued in commemoration of the 2025 World Health Day, with the theme “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”

The First Lady lamented that too many Nigerian women and their babies die during childbirth due to avoidable complications and called for increased investment in maternal and newborn healthcare across the nation.

“No mother should have to risk her life to bring a child into the world, and no newborn should be denied a fair chance at survival,” she said in the statement released by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi.

According to her, prioritising maternal and child health is not just a moral obligation but also a key foundation for national development and long-term prosperity.

“Every day, far too many women and newborns lose their lives due to preventable complications during pregnancy, childbirth, and the postnatal period. On this World Health Day, let us all strive to create a world where mothers can safely give birth and children can live healthily to reach their full potential,” she added.

Senator Tinubu also used the occasion to commend Nigeria’s health workers for their resilience and dedication to building a healthier nation.

“Congratulations to all our health workers for your great sacrifice to make the world a healthy place. Thank you,” the statement concluded.

