World Health Day: PPC Calls For Enhanced Maternal, Newborn Care

Share

As the world marks World Health Day 2025, PPC Limited, formerly Philips Projects Centre and Nigeria’s leading engineering and infrastructure development company with a strong presence in the healthcare sector, has called for urgent action to improve maternal and newborn care in line with 2025 theme, “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures.”

The theme reflects the importance of ensuring quality healthcare for mothers and newborns, laying the foundation for healthier communities and a stronger future.

World Health Day is observed annually on April 7 to bring global attention to a specific health theme each year.

This focus allows for worldwide awareness and discussion regarding important health issues.

Nigeria has one of the highest maternal and newborn mortality rates in the world, with over 576 deaths per 100,000 live births due to preventable complications during pregnancy and childbirth, according to UNICEF.

Emmanuel Iyere, Head of Diagnostics at BT Health & Diagnostics Centre, Ikeja, a subsidiary of PPC Healthcare, said that urgent intervention is required to reduce maternal and infant deaths in Nigeria.

“Ensuring safe childbirth and quality healthcare for mothers and newborns is a critical priority.

“At PPC Healthcare, we are committed to improving access to modern medical equipment, strengthening healthcare facilities, and supporting initiatives that promote early interventions and preventive care.

“By fostering collaboration between the public and private sectors, we can build a healthcare system that truly supports ‘Healthy Beginnings and Hopeful Futures’ for every mother and child,” said Iyere.

Iyere further emphasized the need to implement initiatives that support maternal and newborn health in Nigeria, such as expanding access to diagnostic and life-saving equipment, enhancing healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness and community engagement, and fostering public-private partnerships between the government, private sector, and healthcare institutions.

He also called on stakeholders across the healthcare ecosystem including government agencies, policymakers, private organizations, and healthcare professionals to work together in strengthening maternal and newborn care in Nigeria.

By ensuring universal access to quality maternal healthcare, the country can significantly reduce infant and maternal mortality rates and create a healthier future for generations to come.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

