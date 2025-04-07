World Health Day: Orange Group Champions Simple Wellness

Share

In celebration of World Health Day 2025, themed “Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,” Nigeria’s leading FMCG company, Orange Group, has launched a new health initiative titled ‘Sip Wellness with Herbasip.’

The campaign encourages Nigerians to adopt simple, everyday lifestyle choices that support long-term wellness.

At the core of the initiative is Herbasip, a natural health drink formulated with immune-supporting herbs.

Renowned for its effectiveness in relieving cold symptoms, boosting immunity, and promoting general well-being, Herbasip is designed to be a convenient addition to daily routines for both adults and children.

With growing awareness about preventive health, the campaign aims to position Herbasip as a trusted companion on the journey toward a healthier lifestyle.

Uchenna Ezenna, Media and Communications Director at Orange Group, explained the company’s vision behind the initiative: “At Orange Group, we are committed to enriching the lives of Nigerians with innovative and beneficial products.

“The theme of this year’s World Health Day resonates deeply with our mission. We believe that fostering a culture of well-being starts with simple, conscious choices—Herbasip reflects that philosophy.”

Starting on Monday, April 7, the company will roll out a digital campaign across multiple social media platforms under the hashtag #SipToWellness.

The campaign will feature interactive content such as expert-led Q&A sessions, product reviews, and wellness tips.

Notable wellness advocates, including Damian Avar and Adefunke, will serve as ambassadors, offering practical guidance on incorporating immune-supporting habits into daily life.

Ezenna emphasized that through storytelling, education, and digital engagement, Orange Group hopes to inspire a broader commitment to healthy living.

“The ‘Sip Wellness’ campaign reinforces the idea that achieving wellness doesn’t have to be complicated. Sometimes, it begins with something as simple as a daily sip,” she added.

