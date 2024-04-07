World Health Day: Lawan Seeks Prioritisation Of Health As Basic Right For Nigerians

Former President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Sunday, called on the Federal Government, to prioritise health as a basic right of every Nigerian citizen.

Lawan, in a message to mark World Health Day 2024, described health as a fundamental human right that should be enjoyed by all individuals, irrespective of their background and socioeconomic status.

He explained that access to healthcare services, and safe living conditions are essential for maintaining good health and well-being.

The lawmaker who represents Yobe North Senatorial District also advocated healthcare systems and policies that would promote health equity and initiatives that would empower individuals to take charge of their own health.

The message reads: “The World Health Day 2024, presents us with yet another opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to promoting the theme of this year’s campaign: “My Health, My Right.” This year’s theme emphasises the importance of everyone’s right to access quality healthcare and to make informed decisions about their health.

“I believe that health is a fundamental human right that should be enjoyed by all individuals, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status. Access to healthcare services such as clean air and water, nutritious food, and safe living conditions are essential for maintaining good health and well-being.

“As we celebrate World Health Day, I urge the federal government to continue to prioritise health as a basic human right. Equally important are for us to make investments in healthcare systems, policies that promote health equity, and initiatives that empower individuals to take charge of their own health.

“On this World Health Day, let us recommit ourselves to ensuring that everyone has access to the healthcare needed to thrive. Together, we can build a healthier, more equitable world for all.”