World Health Day: FG Reiterated Commitment To Equitable Access To Healthcare Services

In commemoration of this year’s World Health Day celebration, the Federal Govwrnment has reiterated its commitment to advancing the health and well-being of all Nigerians, by providing equitable access to healthcare services.

Minister of Health, Prof. Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate in a message to mark the global day,

with the theme “My Health, My Right,” noted that as such, several initiatives have been implemented to ensure every Nigerian can exercise their right to health.

In a statement signed by Director information of the ministry, Patricia Deworitshe on Sunday in Abuja, the minister noted that this year’s theme underscores the fundamental principle that every individual has the right to attain the highest standard of physical and mental health without discrimination or barriers.

The statement partly reads: “The right to health is not just a lofty ideal; it is a fundamental human right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Yet, for millions of Nigerians, accessing quality healthcare remains a challenge.

“In response to this pressing issue, the Federal Government of Nigeria has implemented various initiatives aimed at promoting equitable access to healthcare services and ensuring that every Nigerian can exercise their right to health.

“Through targeted government initiatives such as the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, (BHCPF) and the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal and Investment Initiative and strategic partnerships, we are reaching remote and underserved communities, providing essential healthcare services and promoting health education.

“Also, through the BHCPF, the government is strengthening primary healthcare delivery, improving infrastructure, and ensuring the availability of essential drugs and commodities in health facilities across the country.

“Primary healthcare remains the centre of our focus and this administration is determined more than ever before to ensure the delivery of quality, efficient and affordable healthcare through the Primary Health Care Facilities.

“However, we recognize that there is still much work to be done. Challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, healthcare worker shortages, and persistent health disparities continue to impact the health and well-being of our citizens. As we commemorate World Health Day, we urge all stakeholders to join hands in addressing these challenges and advancing the right to health for every Nigerian.

“While the government continues to invest in improving healthcare infrastructure and services, the responsibility for health ultimately rests with each individual. We must take proactive steps to safeguard our health and well-being by adopting healthy lifestyles, prioritizing preventive healthcare measures, and seeking timely medical attention when necessary. It is only through collective action and mutual support that we can achieve the vision of a healthier Nigeria for all.”